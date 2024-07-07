Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.19) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.
TRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 365 ($4.62) to GBX 380 ($4.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 428 ($5.41) to GBX 455 ($5.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.25 ($5.01).
In other news, insider Jody Ford sold 72,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.17), for a total transaction of £240,424.80 ($304,104.22). Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
