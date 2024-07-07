Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,002,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,153. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

