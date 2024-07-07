Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 83.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,027,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

