Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. Udemy has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,198.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,486 shares of company stock worth $604,441 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Udemy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Udemy during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Further Reading

