Unite Group’s (UTG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Unite Group Trading Up 1.2 %

UTG opened at GBX 918 ($11.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,672.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 834.28 ($10.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,069 ($13.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 908.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 957.86.

Unite Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

