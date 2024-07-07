USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $88.41 million and $285,711.85 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,123.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.34 or 0.00560754 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00039104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00062810 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000149 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.80627726 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $335,628.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

