Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.78. 2,416,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

