Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 206,165 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,021,000 after acquiring an additional 559,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,636,000 after acquiring an additional 246,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,509,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

