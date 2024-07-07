Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $304.97 million, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.75.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.