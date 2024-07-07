Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $304.97 million, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 156,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.