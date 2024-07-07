Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,361,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,320,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after purchasing an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.09. The company had a trading volume of 74,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,134. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $202.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.75 and a 200 day moving average of $183.05. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

