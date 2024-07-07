Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 885,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $169,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VBR traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.99. The stock had a trading volume of 314,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,932. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

