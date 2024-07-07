Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $509.84. 3,156,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. The company has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $510.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

