Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.84. 3,156,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.90. The company has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $510.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.