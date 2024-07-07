Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Velas has a market cap of $19.46 million and $665,693.92 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00046089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,609,019,685 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

