Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.26 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $30.92 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001435 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

