Verge Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Verge has a total market cap of $61.47 million and $2.13 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,947.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00563527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00111856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00035501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00272978 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00040190 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063189 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.