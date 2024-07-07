Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $3.14 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00005497 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $88.20 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009037 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,110.80 or 1.00020401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067717 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.13322473 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $3,139,833.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

