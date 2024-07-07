Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $310,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.83. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.