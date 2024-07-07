Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $191.00 Price Target at CIBC

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.69.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $177.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.45. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Waste Connections by 2.3% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 43,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Waste Connections by 81.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 64,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 363,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $43,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

