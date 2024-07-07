Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.33. 1,647,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,620. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

