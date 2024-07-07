Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WES. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 64,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $323,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 143,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES opened at $41.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

