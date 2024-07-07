Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 21.4 %

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $1,130.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,041,184 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

