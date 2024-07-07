WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,412.57

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 21% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $48,412.57 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00110527 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013755 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

