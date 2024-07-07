Williams-Sonoma Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, July 9th (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, July 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $279.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $120.74 and a fifty-two week high of $348.51.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,039. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.