Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $105.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.03.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

