Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) price objective on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($28.46) to GBX 2,150 ($27.19) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
