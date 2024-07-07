World Mobile Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.15 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $133.99 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00045845 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,216,124 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.