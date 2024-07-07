World Mobile Token (WMT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $132.09 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00045840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000111 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,216,124 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

