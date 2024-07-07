Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

ZNTL stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.70. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 307,490 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 159,439 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

