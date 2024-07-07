Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.44.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,671.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,326,899 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

ZM stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $55.63 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.