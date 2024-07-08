23,374 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,591 shares of company stock valued at $863,697 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.20. The stock had a trading volume of 572,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,051. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $275.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.95 and a 200 day moving average of $243.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

