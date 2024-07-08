442 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $510.38. 3,137,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,083. The company has a market cap of $462.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $511.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

