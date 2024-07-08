616 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 172,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.22. 1,031,732 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

