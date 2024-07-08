783 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 197,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,181,000 after buying an additional 82,535 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.74. 321,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.45. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

