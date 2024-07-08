A.G. BARR’s (BAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($8.66) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of A.G. BARR to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.60) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 601.75 ($7.61).

BAG stock opened at GBX 614 ($7.77) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £681.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,805.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 452 ($5.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 637 ($8.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 596.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 561.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In related news, insider Euan Sutherland purchased 11,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 621 ($7.85) per share, for a total transaction of £74,252.97 ($93,919.77). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £18,015.75 ($22,787.44). Insiders have acquired 15,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,968 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.04% of the company's stock.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

