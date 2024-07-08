ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ACNB traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.05. 23,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,355. The stock has a market cap of $282.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. ACNB has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ACNB by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ACNB by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

