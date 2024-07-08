Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,846,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,952,000 after buying an additional 80,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,808,000 after buying an additional 73,946 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,264,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,041,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,150,000 after purchasing an additional 362,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,794,000 after purchasing an additional 97,618 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.70. 1,536,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $204.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.83 and its 200-day moving average is $180.97.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

