Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,155,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000. Invesco Senior Income Trust makes up approximately 3.5% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 95,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 117,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

VVR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.30. 487,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,824. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

