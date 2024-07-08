Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,143,000. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,787,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,832,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,729,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 229,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,496. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $106.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average of $105.57.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

