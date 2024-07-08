Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 66,500 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 2.1% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 306,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 108,164 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 972.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 235,534 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,392,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IFRA stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $41.68. 144,507 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

