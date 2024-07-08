Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $848,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 0.6% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $427.32. 476,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $446.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $430.62 and its 200 day moving average is $412.79.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.33.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

