AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stake Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in AECOM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AECOM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

