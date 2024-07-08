Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.6 %

Aflac stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.52. 1,585,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $91.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

