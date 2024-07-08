Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.33.

AGYS opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,377,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Agilysys by 38.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Agilysys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Agilysys by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 346.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

