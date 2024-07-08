Air Canada’s (AC) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AC. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.18.

Shares of AC opened at C$17.36 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

