Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,086,085,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 650,248 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,223,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $31,260,000. Finally, Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,714.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 226,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 221,581 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ARE traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.65. 428,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,839. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

