Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.13

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $54.36 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00043853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000662 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,218,364,239 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

