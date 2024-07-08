Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.99 and last traded at $73.25. 4,147,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,527,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,163 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,726,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.