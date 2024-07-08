Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $346.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $346.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th.
ALGN stock opened at $243.60 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.66.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.
