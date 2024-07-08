American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after purchasing an additional 319,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,738,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,261. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.